Djimon Hounsou

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Djimon Hounsou speaks during the 2025 Concordia Summit on September 23, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Djimon Hounsou’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Protection Order, Says She Was Wrongfully Arrested for Assault

Hounsou's ex, Ri'za Marie Simpson, claimed to have been victim of financial abuse and illegal eviction.

Jaelani Turner-Williams172 days ago
Djimon Hounsou, Actor & Philanthropist, speaks onstage during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Djimon Hounsou's Ex Charged With Assault After Allegedly Striking Him

The actor reportedly requested that the mother of two of his children leave his Atlanta townhome.

Jaelani Turner-Williams179 days ago
Kimora Lee Simmons Applauds Son's Debut in the Modeling Industry
Style

Kimora Lee Simmons Applauds Son's Debut in the Modeling Industry

Kenzo Hounsou, whom she shares with actor Djimon Hounsou, is starring in a campaign for the EVE clothing brand.

Bernadette Giacomazzo300 days ago
Djimon Hounsou
Pop Culture

Djimon Hounsou Says He's 'Struggling to Make a Living' as an Actor

“Systemic racism won’t change like that anytime soon,” he said in an interview.

Trey Alston553 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Djimon Hounsou attends Paramount's "A Quiet Place: Day One" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 26, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Djimon Hounsou Says 'Not Much Has Changed' Since His Complaints About Unfair Payment in Hollywood

The 'A Quiet Place: Day One' told OkayAfrica that he's able to "sustain a career," but struggles with being paid more as an actor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams668 days ago

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