DJ Taye

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DJ Taye
Music

Premiere: DJ Taye and DJ Paypal Get Lit on Ultimate Footwork Cut "Bonfire"

DJ Taye also talks about his broad debut album 'Still Trippin',' what he learned from DJ Rashad, and how tracks like his Chuck Inglish collab "Get It Jukin" will help bridge the gap.

Khal3062 days ago
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Music

TEKLIFE is Taking Over Europe in October

Over the last few months, TEKLIFE's own DJ Earl had been touring the U.S. and Canada, bringing the sound of footwork to a number of hungry crowds and

khrisd4302 days ago
dj paypal drake edits
Music

DJ Paypal Just Gave Away 30 Drake Edits

Talk about TGIF. For many, Drake's music is the soundtrack of a night of debauchery, from the boastful squad vibes of tracks like "Trophies" to the lo

khrisd4391 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: DJ Earl - "AF 2.5: The Awakening"

I've been saying it for a bit, and I'll say it again: DJ Earl is the future. I'd been realizing it over most of 2013, and I was super impressed with t

khrisd4448 days ago
audio fixx 2
Music

DJ Earl and Heavee D Release "Audio Fixx 2" Compilation

One of the most comedic comments I'd read last week was someone talking about not wanting to go to certain footwork sounds because "doandroidsdance ty

khrisd4540 days ago
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Music

DJ Earl, DJ Rashad & DJ Taye - "BummmBaKloTT"

What do you androids know about Peter Tosh? Any of you guys up on the speech where he breaks down why he uses the term "bumbaclot?" It's a powerful word, and it takes a powerful sound to update it. Allowe DJs Earl, Rashad, and Taye to step up and put a TEKLIFE footwork spin on this one, stretching Tosh's barb into oblivion. No word on when this one is dropping, but the way this one dips and maneuvers itself is a thing of beauty. Need that.

khrisd4649 days ago

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