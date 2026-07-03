DJ Drewski

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DJ Drewski at ABC's 'For Life' premiere in New York
Music

Hot 97's DJ Drewski Will No Longer Play Gang Music: 'We R Losing Too Many Young Men and Women to the Streets’

Following a spate of violence, Hot 97's DJ Drewski took to social media to announce he "will not support or play anymore Diss/Gang records on the radio."

Brad Callas1627 days ago
Drewski Sleepy Hollow Sheff G 2020 Vision
Music

Premiere: DJ Drewski Recruits Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for "2020 Vision"

DJ Drewski has recruited Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for his hard-hitting track and video "2020 Vision," which will appear on his upcoming project.

Joe Price2046 days ago

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