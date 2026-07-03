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Virgil Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner posing
Style

Virgil Abloh’s Positive Texts to Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and More Highlighted

Following the death of beloved designer and creative director Virgil Abloh, some of his most notable friends have shared encouraging texts and DMs he sent them.

Joe Price1689 days ago
T-Pain attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center
Music

T-Pain Goes Live with Mark Zuckerberg About Improving Instagram's Direct Message Feature

T-Pain decided to sit down with the platform’s owner and Facebook co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, to brainstorm ways of trying to improve its design.

Xavier Hamilton1893 days ago
T-Pain attends Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre
Music

T-Pain Just Discovered His Instagram Message Requests Folder Filled With DMs From Celebrities (UPDATE)

T-Pain might have to dish out apologies to his famous friends after finding his Instagram message requests folder filled with celebrities trying to reach him.

Xavier Hamilton1906 days ago
instagram
Life

Facebook Merges Messenger and Instagram Direct Messaging

Users first started receiving the ability to send DMs between Messenger and Instagram earlier this year, although now it will be rolling out to all users.

Joe Price2117 days ago
twitter
Life

Twitter Rolls Out Anti-Abuse Feature for Direct Messages

In September, Twitter also rolled out its "hide replies" feature in the U.S. and Canada.

tara mahadevan2482 days ago
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cardi
Pop Culture

‘Hustlers’ Director on How She Landed Cardi B After 2 Years of Work

'Hustlers' Director Lorene Scafaria first got in touch with Cardi B by sliding in her Instagram DMs.

tara mahadevan2559 days ago
Instagram
Life

Instagram Bug Causing Users to Lose Followers

After some users woke up and saw a considerable dip in their follower count, Instagram announced that it is resolving the issue.

Hannah Lifshutz2712 days ago

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