Diane Kruger

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Donald Glover is pictured in a sketch from a Jimmy Kimmel episode
Pop Culture

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Giancarlo Esposito, and Many More Recreate Hilarious Argument From Nextdoor App

Donald Glover, Giancarlo Esposito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sam Richardson, Jason Segel, and many more link for the hilarious new 'Kimmel' segment "Nextdoor Theatre."

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago
the 355
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for All-Woman Spy Film ‘The 355’ f/ Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, and More

Universal Pictures has shared the first trailer for the women-led spy thriller, 'The 355,' starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Penelope Cruz.

tara mahadevan2111 days ago
Steve Carrell
Pop Culture

Steve Carell-Starring 'Welcome to Marwen' Expected to Lose Over $50 Million

The Steve Carell-starring 'Welcome to Marwen' opened this weekend to some pretty stiff competition, and it hasn't fared too well at the box office.

Joe Price2764 days ago

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