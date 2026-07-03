Diane Keaton

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Split image: Left, a man in a suit with blond hair; right, a woman in a black dress with long earrings at an event.
Pop Culture

Remembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2025

A tribute to the pop culture icons like Ananda Lewis, Robert Redford, and more who passed away in 2025, celebrating their lasting impact on entertainment and beyond.

Marc Griffin208 days ago
Diane Keaton, wearing a black and white checkered outfit with a wide belt, smiles at an event.
Life

Diane Keaton's Cause of Death Revealed, Family Shares How Fans Can Pay Tribute to Her

Days after the death of beloved actress Diane Keaton, her family has now announced how she passed away.

Helen Storms275 days ago
Diane Keaton.
Pop Culture

Diane Keaton's Cause of Death Is No Longer a Mystery

The manner in which Diane Keaton died and remained mysterious days after her death at 79. But it's now clear.

Jessica Mcbride277 days ago
Diane Keaton
Pop Culture

Top Star Recalls One of Diane Keaton’s Final Public Appearances

It's still not clear how Diane Keaton died, but a top star is detailing one of her final public appearances.

Jessica Mcbride277 days ago
Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn
Pop Culture

Goldie Hawn Pens Touching Tribute to Diane Keaton After Her Death

The two starred together in 'First Wives Club' in 1996.

Trey Alston279 days ago
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diane keaton
Pop Culture

Diane Keaton's Condition Shocked Famous Songwriter Before Her Death

Carole Bayer Sager has opened up about Diane Keaton's final weeks.

Jessica Mcbride279 days ago
Diane Keaton
Pop Culture

How Did Diane Keaton Die? Dispatch Audio Gives New, Sad Clue

Diane Keaton's cause of death is now released.

Jessica Mcbride279 days ago
Diane Keaton at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
Pop Culture

Actress Diane Keaton, Star of 'The Godfather' and 'Annie Hall,' Dies At 79

Keaton, who also starred in 'Father of the Bride' and 'The First Wives Club,' died in California.

Jaelani Turner-Williams280 days ago
michael caine
Pop Culture

Michael Caine Will Never Work With Woody Allen Again

Michael Caine has joined the list of actors who will never work with Woody Allen again.

Katherine Barner3051 days ago
Woody Allen
Pop Culture

Diane Keaton Defends Woody Allen: 'I Continue to Believe Him'

The 'Annie Hall' actress took to Twitter to defend her "friend" and co-star.

Julia Reiss3092 days ago
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