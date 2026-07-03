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Remembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2025
A tribute to the pop culture icons like Ananda Lewis, Robert Redford, and more who passed away in 2025, celebrating their lasting impact on entertainment and beyond.
Diane Keaton's Cause of Death Revealed, Family Shares How Fans Can Pay Tribute to Her
Days after the death of beloved actress Diane Keaton, her family has now announced how she passed away.
Diane Keaton's Cause of Death Is No Longer a Mystery
The manner in which Diane Keaton died and remained mysterious days after her death at 79. But it's now clear.
Top Star Recalls One of Diane Keaton’s Final Public Appearances
It's still not clear how Diane Keaton died, but a top star is detailing one of her final public appearances.
Goldie Hawn Pens Touching Tribute to Diane Keaton After Her Death
The two starred together in 'First Wives Club' in 1996.
Diane Keaton's Condition Shocked Famous Songwriter Before Her Death
Carole Bayer Sager has opened up about Diane Keaton's final weeks.
How Did Diane Keaton Die? Dispatch Audio Gives New, Sad Clue
Diane Keaton's cause of death is now released.
Actress Diane Keaton, Star of 'The Godfather' and 'Annie Hall,' Dies At 79
Keaton, who also starred in 'Father of the Bride' and 'The First Wives Club,' died in California.
Michael Caine Will Never Work With Woody Allen Again
Michael Caine has joined the list of actors who will never work with Woody Allen again.
Diane Keaton Defends Woody Allen: 'I Continue to Believe Him'
The 'Annie Hall' actress took to Twitter to defend her "friend" and co-star.