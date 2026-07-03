Derek Carr

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Ex-NFL QB Shades Cleveland Browns for Shedeur Sanders Decision
Sports

Ex-NFL QB Shades Cleveland Browns for Shedeur Sanders Decision

Derek Carr is a former quarterback for the Los Angeles Raiders.

Bernadette Giacomazzo325 days ago
Derek Carr grabs his crotch in celebration of a touch down.
Sports

Derek Carr Fined By the NFL for Imitating Michael Jackson's Iconic Crotch Grab During TD Celebration

The New Orleans Saints quarterback will have to pay $14,000 for hitting MJ's signature move after a touchdown.

Joe Price667 days ago
Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets
Sports

Jamal Adams Gets Into Twitter Beef With Derek Carr's Brother

The quarterback's brother decided to step in and stick up for his sibling. 

Xavier Hamilton2427 days ago
This is a picture of Derek Carr.
Sports

Derek Carr Reached Out to Dana White to Organize UFC Bout Against Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith

Fed up with the criticisms from ESPN’s ‘First Take’ co-host Max Kellerman, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr wants to get into a fight with him.

Jose Martinez2732 days ago

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