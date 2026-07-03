Deadshot

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Idris Elba
Pop Culture

Deadshot Will Reportedly Not Appear in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

Sources say Idris Elba, who was set to play the antihero, will take on a new role.

Joshua Espinoza2661 days ago

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