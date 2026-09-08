Chris Lee Portrait

Chris Lee

Joined September 2016 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

Daveed Diggs

From Homeless to Hamilton: How Daveed Diggs Finessed His Way Onto Hollywood’s ‘It’ List Without Selling Out

Hamilton star Daveed Diggs is executive producing ABC's The Mayor and set to star in his first feature film, Wonder, with Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson

Chris Lee3250 days ago
All Eyez On Me

Hollywood Finally Realized How to Make Money Off 2Pac's Life

'All Eyez on Me' is the first in a new wave of 2Pac related TV/film projects.

Chris Lee3380 days ago
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'Rogue One' Is the Cherry on Top of a Wild Year for Riz Ahmed

It's been a wild year for the actor-rapper, who is set to go A-list with a turn in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.'

Chris Lee3565 days ago
Sasha Lane American Honey

'American Honey' Star Sasha Lane Isn't Your Average It Girl

Months after being discovered sun-tanning on spring break, 'American Honey' breakout star Sasha Lane is catching the eye of Hollywood (and Shia LaBeouf).

Chris Lee3640 days ago
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Kevin Hart's Rap Alter Ego, Chocolate Droppa, Talks Metro Boomin and Toyota Sonatas

Signed to Motown Records, the comedian's rapper persona is gearing up for his first mixtape.

Chris Lee3650 days ago

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