Chris Lee
Latest Stories
From Homeless to Hamilton: How Daveed Diggs Finessed His Way Onto Hollywood’s ‘It’ List Without Selling Out
Hamilton star Daveed Diggs is executive producing ABC's The Mayor and set to star in his first feature film, Wonder, with Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson
Hollywood Finally Realized How to Make Money Off 2Pac's Life
'All Eyez on Me' is the first in a new wave of 2Pac related TV/film projects.
'Rogue One' Is the Cherry on Top of a Wild Year for Riz Ahmed
It's been a wild year for the actor-rapper, who is set to go A-list with a turn in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.'
'American Honey' Star Sasha Lane Isn't Your Average It Girl
Months after being discovered sun-tanning on spring break, 'American Honey' breakout star Sasha Lane is catching the eye of Hollywood (and Shia LaBeouf).
Kevin Hart's Rap Alter Ego, Chocolate Droppa, Talks Metro Boomin and Toyota Sonatas
Signed to Motown Records, the comedian's rapper persona is gearing up for his first mixtape.