Daniel Jones

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Eli Manning at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Sports

Eli Manning Offers Strong Opinion on Potential Daniel Jones Contract Extension

Eli Manning made an appearance on 'Up & Adams' with Kay Adams and offered a strong opinion about Colts QB Daniel Jones getting a contract extension.

Tim Ryan254 days ago
saquon barkley
Sports

Video Shows Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley Out in New York Breaking Giants' COVID-19 Protocol

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones were both caught on video without masks in a New York City bar despite the pandemic that continues to grip the nation.

Jordan Rose2093 days ago

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