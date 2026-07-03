DAD Mix

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Before I hit you with the final DAD Mix of 2014, let me tell you a bit of a story. For those who don't know, I mess with UK grime on the regular, and
khrisd
What do Sinjin Hawke, DJ Slow, Evian Christ, Flying Lotus, Flava D, and Jackmaster all have in common? They’ve all been participants in the prestigi
jakel
Toboggan is a name that you might be new to, and before getting an early copy of his forthcoming release on Activia Benz, he was honestly a name that
nappy

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DAD Mix 124: L'homme aux 4 Lettres

Just in case you forgot, Paris is still one of the hottest dance music spots in the world. Not that anyone around around here was saying otherwise, es

jakel4240 days ago
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DAD Mix 123: Corey Grand

Back in September, we fell in love with DJ Corey Grand. There's something about that space-y take on chilled hip-hop that resonates with a lot of what

khrisd4254 days ago
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DAD Mix 122: PhaseOne

Earlier this month, we premiered the title track from PhaseOne's Firepower Records EP, Touching The Stars. In peeping the entire EP, we realized that

khrisd4258 days ago
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DAD Mix 121: HolloH

Toronto's HolloH are a young duo slowly but surely making waves at home and around the world with their unique stylings that perfectly walk the line b

walmerc4280 days ago
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DAD Mix 120: Goon Bags

The crazy expanding world of trap music includes new worthy names popping up every day. Goon Bags didn’t just pop up today, as they’ve been around

jakel4285 days ago
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DAD Mix 119: Hatch

Back in the late-'90s, I bought a CD single for an artist I had never heard before because the mighty DJ Wally had a remix on it. The artist that was

khrisd4289 days ago
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DAD Mix 118: LTGL

Belgium’s LTGL (Living The Good Life), born Ashley Morgan, has to be one of the most interesting and daring new artists we’ve come up on in a long

androids4294 days ago
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DAD Mix 116: The Writers Block

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the UK house scene right now is absolutely bonkers. The sheer quantity of quality being churned out a

jakel4300 days ago
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Introducing Hebinomichi (aka DAD Mix 115: StéLouse x ahh-ooh)

We've got a special treat lined up for you all today. Not that we don't on a daily basis but there's a bit of a trifecta going on here. We've got a bl

brenttactic4309 days ago
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DAD Mix 114: Break

It's insane to think about the progression that defines Break's career. While many might not remember his early bits for A-Sides' Eastside imprint, it

khrisd4313 days ago
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DAD Mix 113: Hunter Siegel

It's been interesting seeing the quick turnaround that Hunter Siegel has had. I first heard that The Killabits had split and he was working on his own

khrisd4315 days ago
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DAD Mix 112: Mr. Gat

When we broke the news about the split of The Al Gore Rhythm Method back in August, I was a bit frustrated with the present but fully excited about th

brenttactic4317 days ago
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DAD Mix 111: Break Science

Break Science are a duo living in Brooklyn that have been in grind mode for the last couple of years, releasing some incredible originals and remixes, collaborating multiple times with Redman, and truly innovating while fusing trip-hop, jazz, funk, and bass culture. They are set to embark on their #BRKTHRU tour with Manic Focus, Space Jesus, and Project Aspect on select dates, and knocked out a downloadable mix as a friendly reminder to go grab your tickets.

nappy4323 days ago
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DAD Mix 110: Stafford Brothers

I remember when I first heard that Australia's Stafford Brothers got signed to Cash Money. I'd not been too familiar with them, but I had a feeling th

khrisd4327 days ago

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