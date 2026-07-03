If this past summer and spring you found yourself by a pool, a beach, or a spa, you probably heard a bit of the “tropical house” sound. The soundjakel
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One of the most exciting record labels to me that's relatively bubbling under the radar is Die High Records out of Perth, Australia. While acts like Fbrenttactic
In a time where some labels are pumping out release after release conveyor belt style, Slow Roast Records is doing just the opposite. Just as the namebrenttactic
Let's be completely honest. In the last year and half or so, there have been very few electronic labels out there as consistent, interesting and inflbrenttactic