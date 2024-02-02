Joe Rogan Renews Spotify Deal for $250 Million, Podcast to Be Available on More Platforms

Joe Rogan has renewed his contract with Spotify for a reported $250 million.

Rogan's controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience will continue to be funded by Spotify going forward, but will now be available on other streaming platforms and podcast services, per The Wall Street Journal. Spotify has increasingly brought its podcasts to other services—including Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Amazon Music—over the past year in an effort to get more people tuned into its content.

The Joe Rogan Experience was previously exclusive to Spotify after he signed a deal with the platform in 2020 for $200 million. As part of the renewed deal, Spotify said it will work with the podcast's team "to continue to maximize the audience of the show across platforms." In addition to a guaranteed minimum fee, Rogan will receive a cut of advertising revenue.

"For more than three years, The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently been the No. 1 podcast across the globe," said the company in a statement announcing the renewal.