Joe Rogan Renews Spotify Deal for $250 Million, Podcast to Be Available on More Platforms

Joe Rogan has renewed his contract with Spotify for a reported $250 million.
Rogan's controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience will continue to be funded by Spotify going forward, but will now be available on other streaming platforms and podcast services, per The Wall Street Journal. Spotify has increasingly brought its podcasts to other services—including Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Amazon Music—over the past year in an effort to get more people tuned into its content.
The Joe Rogan Experience was previously exclusive to Spotify after he signed a deal with the platform in 2020 for $200 million. As part of the renewed deal, Spotify said it will work with the podcast's team "to continue to maximize the audience of the show across platforms." In addition to a guaranteed minimum fee, Rogan will receive a cut of advertising revenue.
"For more than three years, The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently been the No. 1 podcast across the globe," said the company in a statement announcing the renewal.
The Joe Rogan Experience has come under fire throughout the years for platforming problematic guests and spreading misinformation. In 2022, multiple musicians, most notably Neil Young, demanded their music be pulled from Spotify after Rogan spread conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine on the podcast.
Last year, Rogan faced backlash after he voiced anti-Semitic tropes during an interview. "You know, the idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous," he said in a comment that was widely condemned. "That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s fucking stupid.”
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek defended the company's decision to continue to work with Rogan.