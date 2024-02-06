Donald Glover Reveals John Turturro Gave Him COVID While Shooting 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Donald Glover is roasting Mr. & Mrs. Smith guest star John Turturro for giving him COVID.
Glover spoke about the incident during a new episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, where he and his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine answered a variety of questions.
When asked to name the best guest on the Prime Video series, Erskine named Turturro, who appears as a real estate mogul in the second episode.
"He did give me COVID," Glover shared, adding that the cast paused production. "We did get a break. We did get a vacation."
Last week, Prime released Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a spy comedy series based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Created by Glover and Francesca Sloane, the show stars Glover as John and Erskine as Jane.
During a recent interview with Complex's Karla Rodriguez, Sloane shed light on the progression of Glover and Erskine's relationship on set.
"Watching Maya and Donald become fast friends but like become really deeply good friends with such a level of vulnerability," Sloane explained. "They really did feel like a married couple as time went on and this was not an easy show in the sense that it was grueling hours and all over the world and we spent so much time away from our families and they really leaned on each other and it became like summer camp, everybody got really close, but they especially really just genuinely connected."