Donald Glover Reveals John Turturro Gave Him COVID While Shooting 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Donald Glover is roasting Mr. & Mrs. Smith guest star John Turturro for giving him COVID.

Glover spoke about the incident during a new episode of Complex's GOAT Talk , where he and his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine answered a variety of questions.

When asked to name the best guest on the Prime Video series, Erskine named Turturro, who appears as a real estate mogul in the second episode.

"He did give me COVID," Glover shared, adding that the cast paused production. "We did get a break. We did get a vacation."