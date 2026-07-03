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(L) Comedian Mo'Nique performs onstage during The Bridge Comedy Show at Stockbridge Amphitheater on October 14, 2023 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (R) Shannon Sharpe speaks during Invest Fest 2024 at Guardian Works on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Mo'Nique Defends 'Brother' Shannon Sharpe From 'Judgments' Following Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The actress-comedian expressed her "love" for Sharpe on Instagram Live.

Jaelani Turner-Williams337 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 101: Gentry Humphrey Shares Stories About Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand

Gentry Humphrey reflects on his career, from the first Air Jordan retros, to creating a Nike signature shoe for Allen Iverson, to battling trolls on NikeTalk.

Complex1695 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 98: How Premium Pete Got 500 Pairs of Limited Nike SB Dunks

In episode 98 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Premium Pete joins the crew and talks about his stash of 400 pairs of MF Doom x Nike SB Dunk Highs.

Complex1716 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 91: Conceited Tells Hilarious Stories About His Sneaker Addiction

Battle rapper Conceited, a longtime cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out show, joins the Complex Sneakers Podcast hosts to tell stories about his sneaker history.

Complex1772 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to 'Complex Sneakers Podcast' Ep. 86: Flight Club’s Most Notorious Employee Reacts to Modern Day Resellers

This week, the co-hosts sit down with Chris Vidal, one of the original employees at Flight Club, to trade sneaker stories about the past and present.

Complex1821 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 85 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': DJ Clark Kent Reacts to His Sneakers Selling for $121,000

This week, the hosts sit down with DJ Clark Kent for his second appearance on the show to discuss the recent Sotheby’s auction sale of the Scarr’s x Nike AF1.

Complex1828 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 80 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Off-White x Nike: The Best, the Worst, and the Rest

This week the three co-hosts discuss Virgil Abloh’s growing body of Off-White x Nike sneakers, starting at the first release of The Ten in 2017.

Complex1870 days ago
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Sneakers

Jesse Leyva on Making Nike's Coolest Sneakers for Decades

In episode 79 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys talk to Jesse Leyva, a Nike veteran who spent 20 years at the brand creating some of its coolest shoes.

Complex1877 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 76 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': How Haze Made One of the Greatest Nike Dunks of All Time

In episode 76 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys speak to graffiti writer Haze about how he made one of the greatest Nike Dunks of all time.

Complex1898 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 75 of ‘The Complex Sneakers Podcast’: Hikmet Sugoer Talks Eating Ice Cream Out of Chunky Dunkys

In episode 75 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys speak to Hikmet Sugoer, the Sneaker King who ate Ice Cream out of his Chunky Dunkys.

Complex1905 days ago
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Sneakers

The Stories Behind Our Biggest Interviews With Kanye, Nigo, and More

In episode 74 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys relive their most memorable interviews from their shared decades of experience in sneaker media.

Complex1912 days ago
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Sneakers

How Croatian Style Became the Most Exclusive Sneaker Reseller

In episode 73 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Andre Ljustina, a.k.a. Croatian Style, shares how he became one of the biggest sneaker collectors around.

Complex1919 days ago
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Sneakers

How the Shoe Surgeon Became the Go-To Customizer for Drake, Justin Bieber, and Nelly

In episode 72 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Dominic Ciambrone, also known as the Shoe Surgeon, shares how he became inspired to create custom designed shoes.

Complex1926 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 71 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Aleali May Talks Her Air Jordan Journey

In episode 71 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys speak to Aleali May about her journey in designing her own Air Jordan collaboration.

Complex1933 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 70 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Paul Mittleman on Making History With Stussy and Adidas

This week the guys speak to Paul Mittleman to discuss his work at brands like Stussy and Adidas and working with Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and Nigo.

Complex1940 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 69 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Jerry Lorenzo and Jason Mayden on Building Adidas' Future

This week the guys speak to Jason Mayden and Jerry Lorenzo on their future at Adidas, how the partnership came to be, and what they'll bring to the brand.

Complex1947 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 68 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': How Dave Ortiz Cooked Up the 'Bacon' Nike Air Max 90

Dave’s Quality Meats co-founder Dave Ortiz tells the story of how he came up with the 'Bacon' Nike Air 90 and his process as an artist for his many collabs.

Complex1954 days ago

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