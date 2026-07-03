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Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Amy Poehler
Pop Culture

Will Arnett Shuts Down Jason Bateman’s Question About Ex-Wife Amy Poehler

Bateman asked his co-host whether he ever used the bathroom in front of his ex-wife, and Arnett was not having it.

Trey Alston24 days ago

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