Coco Em

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Coco Em (credit: Moha)
Music

Premiere: Kenyan Producer Coco Em Reveals Title Track Of Smouldering 'Kilumi' EP f/ Ndunge Wa Kalele

As a DJ, Nairobi talent Coco Em has made a major name for herself in recent years as a standard-bearer for East African club sounds mixed with house and techno.

James Keith1549 days ago

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