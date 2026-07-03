Coki

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When people think about dubstep, some obvious names comes to mind: Skrillex, Rusko, Flux Pavilion, Skream, Bassnectar, 12th Planet. One name that gets
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We can't front: this week's selection is a bit deeper than last week. And that's a beautiful thing. There's nothing like some throwback, educational journeys into sound, or a glimpse at the worlds of dubstep and house that you don't hear in the trendy clubs worldwide. One should never stop learning.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Jamakabi
Music

Premiere: Jamakabi And Footsie Team Up For Dubstep-Focused 'Steppers' EP

With production from Coki, Kromestar and Sukh Knight.

James Keith2408 days ago
variance001 li
Music

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Coki in NYC

There's a new bass music night going down in Brooklyn, NYC, on Saturday, August 17, and their debut event is going to be sick. Planet Cognac will kick

khrisd4728 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Coki's "Spring Break Mix" for Skream & Benga on BBC Radio 1

This weekend, Skream & Benga presented a trio of "Spring Break" mixes from Coki, J.Phlip, and Trampa for their Spring Break Special. Great to hear thr

khrisd4856 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The 10 Best Dubstep Music Videos of All Time

For a genre where a large part of its growth and fanbase are directly attributed to how massive the scene is online, it's amazing to think about the l

jakel4882 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

40 Producers and DJs Looking Depressed

When we told you EDM artists to get a high-quality photo for your presskit, we didn't tell you to look so down! For some reason, a number of producers

khrisd4893 days ago
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