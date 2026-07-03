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The world of EDM music videos has always incorporated animation, from random, computer-generated shapes morphing in and out to the beat to more expansjakel
When people think about dubstep, some obvious names comes to mind: Skrillex, Rusko, Flux Pavilion, Skream, Bassnectar, 12th Planet. One name that getsdjcable
While DAD strives to be on the forefront of new releases, there are always tunes that will allude us. We can't fault producers for holding some tracksandroids
We can't front: this week's selection is a bit deeper than last week. And that's a beautiful thing. There's nothing like some throwback, educational journeys into sound, or a glimpse at the worlds of dubstep and house that you don't hear in the trendy clubs worldwide. One should never stop learning.khrisd