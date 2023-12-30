Bow Wow Responds After Jermaine Dupri's Father Accuses Him of Avoiding Lawsuit

Bow Wow has responded to Jermaine Dupri's father, Michael Mauldin, for alleging that the "Bounce With Me" rapper infringed upon the Scream Tour trademark.
On Instagram, Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, took a subliminal swing at Maudlin, hopping in the comments of Hollywood Unlocked, who posted about the legal dispute. “Aye boyyy if it wasnt for jd….." Bow Wow wrote, including a devil emoji in his comment.
In Hollywood Unlocked's post, the outlet shared that Bow Wow has allegedly been avoiding Maudlin's lawsuit, as the record executive and the Black American Music Association Chairman has been unable to serve the Ohio native with the complaint. Mauldin, 70, has filed a motion for extension, as it's been more than 90 days since the lawsuit was filed.
In September, Maudlin filed the lawsuit, accusing Bow Wow of using the Scream Tour trademark, with Maudlin claiming that under "common law," he's used the name for tours since 2001. However, Maudlin formally trademarked the name two months after Black Promoters Collective initially filed the trademark.
“Based on whether new, teenage and young adult music performers were ready to perform, Mr. Mauldin made decisions each year whether to conduct the SCREAM TOURTM live music performance events and tour," the suit reads, per HipHopDX. "Music performers including Ne-Yo, T.I., Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Ciara, T-Pain, Defendant Shad Gregory Moss aka Bow Wow, B2K, Nick Cannon, Yung Joc, Omarion, Mindless Behavior, Ms. Mulatto aka Lotto [sic] have performed at live music performance events and tours under the SCREAM TOURTM Trademark."
In the years post-Scream Tour, Bow Wow and Omarion have revived some of the lineup as part of The Millennium Tour the second edition being held last year.