Bow Wow Responds After Jermaine Dupri's Father Accuses Him of Avoiding Lawsuit

Bow Wow has responded to Jermaine Dupri's father, Michael Mauldin, for alleging that the "Bounce With Me" rapper infringed upon the Scream Tour trademark.

On Instagram, Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, took a subliminal swing at Maudlin, hopping in the comments of Hollywood Unlocked, who posted about the legal dispute. “Aye boyyy if it wasnt for jd….." Bow Wow wrote, including a devil emoji in his comment.

In Hollywood Unlocked's post, the outlet shared that Bow Wow has allegedly been avoiding Maudlin's lawsuit, as the record executive and the Black American Music Association Chairman has been unable to serve the Ohio native with the complaint. Mauldin, 70, has filed a motion for extension, as it's been more than 90 days since the lawsuit was filed.