Ciara Speaks on Moment She Knew It Was Time to End Relationship With Future: 'When You're Tired, You're Tired'

Ciara has opened up about her break-up with Future and explained how she knew she had to end things with him for her to grow.

During her recent visit to the Call Your Daddy show, CiCi told host Alex Cooper that people usually know its time to make a life-changing decision when they feel it in their body. According to the singer, it's something you even feel on your tongue as she said your "taste buds change."

"Oh my goodness, when you know you're supposed to make a super-defined decision in your life, you know it from the head to your feet, from your feet to your head," the singer explained. "You know it. It's almost like your tastebuds change. You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I'm looking for a change but what does that mean?"

She continued, "When you have a child, it's very important to me, it's no time to play around. I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing? How am I thinking that through?"