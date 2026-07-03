Christopher Kane

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Ready or Not, Fashion Crocs Are Here

Christopher Kane sent models wearing Cros down the runway at London Fashion Week.

Complex3588 days ago
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Christopher Kane's Spring/Summer 2016 Collection Is Coming for Your Closet

Christopher Kane revamps his signature elements for Spring/Summer 2016.

Joshua Espinoza4050 days ago
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MATCHESFASHION.COM Is Launching an In-House Label Called RAEY

The collection is designed by an in-house team led by creative director Rachael Proud, who used to work at Christopher Kane.

jayemkayem4228 days ago
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Christopher Kane Is About to Get Crazy Love From Your Favorite Rappers

There's a good change his label will get co-signed left and right.

Matt Welty4779 days ago
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Christopher Kane and Versus Part Ways

Come on, bro. Make up your mind!

Matt Welty4988 days ago
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Christopher Kane to Take Over as Balenciaga Creative Director

At least we think so, this time.

Matt Welty4990 days ago
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Christopher Kane Rumored to Take Over Balenciaga

Looks like the London designer might take the helm.

Karizza Sanchez4997 days ago
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Oki-Ni Interviews Scottish Designer Christopher Kane

The e-commerce shop talks with the award-winning Scottish designer.

Jian DeLeon5259 days ago
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More Insanely Expensive Tees From Christopher Kane At RSVP Gallery

Car engines and cable wires cover these $265 tees.

Nick Grant5299 days ago
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Christopher Kane Engine Graphic T-Shirts Rev Up Your Gear

Designer tees inspired by motorheads.

Teofilo Killip5324 days ago

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