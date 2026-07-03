Christiano Ronaldo

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Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
Sports

Lionel Messi Dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo's Challenge to Play in Italy

Messi seems perfectly content playing in Barcelona.

countcenci2760 days ago
Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar
Sports

Here Are the Top 10 Players in 'FIFA 19'

'FIFA' fanatics finally get to argue over the best-ranked players in the world according to the popular EA Sports game. Is it Messi or Ronaldo at No. 1? And who's sneaking up right behind them in the rest of the top 10?

countcenci2866 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Cristiano Ronaldo Wraps Teammate's Car in Foil

Cristiano Ronaldo wraps Ricardo Quaresma’s Car in alumnium foil as a PR stunt for new Mercurial soccer cleat.

Pete Forester4129 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's Season with Special Edition Mercurial Vapor IX

Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable season, Nike is releasing a limited edition Mercurial boot.

Brandon Richard4484 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Unveils Summer '13 Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Collection

With pace being one of the hallmarks of Cristiano Ronaldo's game, the CR7 Nike Summer '13 apparel and footwear collection draws inspiration from his love of all things fast.

Brandon Richard4859 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Introduces the CR Mercurial Vapor SuperFly III

For perhaps the best soccer player in the world, Nike has officially unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo's newest signature boot, the CR Mercurial Vapor Superfly III.

Brandon Richard5573 days ago
Sneakers

Video: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Superfly?

With Nike set to launch the Mercurial Superfly III soccer boot on April 1st, they're trying to pinpoint the athlete that defines what it means to be "superfly."

Brandon Richard5591 days ago
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