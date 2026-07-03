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When it comes to boot sales, companies know that having top players on your boots defines how your boots appear to fans. Some companies go for quantitbryanb
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Ronaldo lead a list of the best golazos of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Donnie Kwak
Sports
Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen
How high has Lionel Messi climbed on the list of the best footballers at this summer's World Cup?Thomas Golianopoulos