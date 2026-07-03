Chinese New Year

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Nike Dunk Low 'Year of the Rabbit' FD4203 211 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates Year of the Rabbit With New Dunks

Nike celebrates 2023 Lunar New Year with a series of 'Year of the Rabbit' Dunk Low colorways dropping soon. Click here for a detailed look at the styles.

Victor Deng1288 days ago
Air Jordan 37 'Year of the Rabbit' FB8946 100 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Year of the Rabbit' Air Jordan 37

Jordan Brand will celebrate 2023 Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit with a new Air Jordan 37 colorway coming soon. Click here for an official look.

Victor Deng1309 days ago
Air Jordan 23 'Year of the Rabbit' 2023 FB8947 001 Pair
Sneakers

'Year of the Rabbit' Air Jordan 23 Coming Next Month

Jordan Brand to celebrate 2023 Lunar New Year and the 'Year of the Rabbit' with a new Air Jordan 23 release. Here's an official look at the release.

Victor Deng1312 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Lunar New Year' Air Jordan 6 Low to JJJJound x Bape Bapesta collaboration, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1628 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Low 'Chinese New Year' Lateral
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Lunar New Year' Air Jordan 6 Low to JJJJound x Bape Bapesta collaboration, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1628 days ago
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Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Year of the Tiger' DR0147 171 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Year of the Tiger' Nike Air Force 1s

Nike is celebrating 2022 Chinese New Year and the Year of the Tiger with a special pair of Air Force 1 Low dropping in 2022. Click here for the official look.

Victor Deng1649 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Year of the Tiger' DH6932 100 Pair
Sneakers

This Air Jordan 1 Low Celebrates the Year of the Tiger

Jordan Brand celebrates the Chinese New Year in 2022 with the limited 'Year of the Tiger' Air Jordan 1 Low dropping in February 2022. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1669 days ago
Mahjong
Life

Why Appropriating Mahjong Hurts Asian American People

From claiming mahjong to be "American" to changing the original Mahjong set design, here's why The Mahjong Line appropriation hurts our people.

Shirley Lim1982 days ago
Nike LeBron 18 'Chinese New Year' CW3155 600 Pair
Sneakers

New Nike LeBron 18 Is Releasing For 2021's Chinese New Year

In celebration of Chinese New Year, a 'Gong Xi Fa Cai' Nike LeBron 18 is releasing in February 2021. Click here for additional info and a detailed look.

Victor Deng1989 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Chinese New Year' DD2233 001 Pair
Sneakers

Only 8,500 Pairs of the 'Chinese New Year' Air Jordan 1 Lows Are Releasing

A 'Chinese New Year' Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG celebrating 2021's Year of the Ox is releasing in January 2021, but is limited to only 8,500 units.

Victor Deng2002 days ago
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Air Jordan 5 Retro Low 'Chinese New Year' DD2240 100 Lateral
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Chinese New Year' Air Jordan 5 Low

A Chinese New Year-themed Air Jordan 5 Retro Low is scheduled to release in January 2021. Click here for a detailed look and additional info.

Victor Deng2016 days ago
Nike 'Chinese New Year' Collection 2021
Sneakers

Nike's 2021 'Chinese New Year' Collection Revealed

Nike has unveiled its expansive Chinese New Year 2021 collection dropping in January 2021. Click here for a full look and release details.

Victor Deng2025 days ago
beyonce ivy park adidas ultra boost fx3163 heel
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Ivy Park x Adidas collection to a satin Air Jordan I, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2377 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates January 2020
Sneakers

January's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Air Jordan 6 Retro 'DMP' to the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about in Jan. 2020.

Sole Collector2389 days ago

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