Latest Stories
These Are the 10 Greatest ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Proved You Don’t Need the Force to Be Legendary
From rogue smugglers to Rebel heroes, these non-Jedi characters helped shape the galaxy far, far away. Here are the 10 best ‘Star Wars’ characters who made an impact—no lightsaber required.
Kith Collaborates With 'Star Wars' on New Collection
Streetwear brand Kith has joined forces (pun intended) with 'Star Wars' for its latest collaboration, which consists of both apparel and accessories.
New Orleans Police Looking for Man Who Stabbed Someone While Wearing Chewbacca Costume
A man who wore a Chewbacca costume during an alleged stabbing that took place after an argument on Saturday is being sought by the New Orleans police.
Peter Mayhew, 'Star Wars' Actor Who Played Chewbacca, Dead at 74
Mayhew played Chewbacca in multiple 'Star Wars' films.
Exclusive: Watch Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and More 'Solo' Stars Tell Terrible But Hilarious Dad Jokes
Watch 'Solo' stars tell each other dad jokes about ewoks, Yoda, and more.
Watch Emilia Clarke’s Botched Chewbacca Imitation
Emilia Clarke tries her best to speak Wookiee. It doesn't work out well.
'Solo' Director Ron Howard Got a Fist Bump From Chewie After His First Day on Set
'Solo' drops May 25.
Young Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich Unintentionally Revealed How Many 'Star Wars' Films He's Doing
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is set to release on May 25.
Ukrainian Police Have Arrested a Political Campaigner for Dressing up like Chewbacca
The #FreeChewbacca campaign starts now.