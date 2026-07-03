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Chewbacca and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in the Millennium Falcon cockpit from Star Wars, smiling and in action.
Pop Culture

These Are the 10 Greatest ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Proved You Don’t Need the Force to Be Legendary

From rogue smugglers to Rebel heroes, these non-Jedi characters helped shape the galaxy far, far away. Here are the 10 best ‘Star Wars’ characters who made an impact—no lightsaber required.

Jamie Iovine452 days ago
A lookbook photo from Kith's new 'Star Wars' collection
Style

Kith Collaborates With 'Star Wars' on New Collection

Streetwear brand Kith has joined forces (pun intended) with 'Star Wars' for its latest collaboration, which consists of both apparel and accessories.

Joe Price1671 days ago
A man in a Chewbacca costume.
Life

New Orleans Police Looking for Man Who Stabbed Someone While Wearing Chewbacca Costume

A man who wore a Chewbacca costume during an alleged stabbing that took place after an argument on Saturday is being sought by the New Orleans police.

Gavin Evans1909 days ago
chewbacca peter mayhew
Pop Culture

Peter Mayhew, 'Star Wars' Actor Who Played Chewbacca, Dead at 74

Mayhew played Chewbacca in multiple 'Star Wars' films.

Abel Shifferaw2634 days ago
Solo: A Star Wars Story Cast
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and More 'Solo' Stars Tell Terrible But Hilarious Dad Jokes

Watch 'Solo' stars tell each other dad jokes about ewoks, Yoda, and more.

Victoria L. Johnson2978 days ago
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Emilia Clarke
Pop Culture

Watch Emilia Clarke’s Botched Chewbacca Imitation

Emilia Clarke tries her best to speak Wookiee. It doesn't work out well.

Victoria L. Johnson2979 days ago
Alden Ehrenreich in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

Young Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich Unintentionally Revealed How Many 'Star Wars' Films He's Doing

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is set to release on May 25.

tara mahadevan3007 days ago

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