Featured
We’ll continue to update this list as all the consequential trades hit the timeline and answer the questions like: Who won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade?Adam Caparell
If the Raptors choose to be buyers ahead at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, here are 6 players reported to be on the trade block that we think they should target.Oren Weisfeld
Now that practically every player in the NBA is eligible to be traded, expect the rumors and innuendo about swaps featuring stars to heat up.Adam Caparell
James Harden has officially been traded to the Brooklyn Nets. We broke down all of the winners and losers in the blockbuster deal.Adam Caparell