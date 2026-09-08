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Speedy Morman

Joined October 2015 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories

Kai Cenat Complex Cover July 2023

Kai Cenat Interview on Twitch and What's Next After Streaming

Kai Cenat talks Twitch platform, having relationships with celebrities like Drake and Lil Uzi Vert, and what's next after streaming.

Speedy Morman1159 days ago
Tay Keith: Complex's Best Producer Alive, 2018

A Conversation With Tay Keith, the Best Hip-Hop Producer of 2018

Tay Keith talks Drake collaborations, plans to release solo music, and being crowned Complex’s Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive in 2018.

Speedy Morman2709 days ago
swizz beatz complex news1

'Young OG': An Interview With Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz sat down with Complex to speak about new his new album 'POISON,' his status as a "young OG," and the favorite song he's ever made.

Speedy Morman2841 days ago
Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson Shared His Untold Stories of Michael Jordan and Biggie With Us

We sat down with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson to talk about his incredible influence on today's game and his amazing stories featuring Biggie and MJ.

Speedy Morman2870 days ago
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Kobe Bryant Says Quitting Basketball Is Like a Death

Kobe Bryant sits down to talk about his life after retirement, and how leaving basketball is like a death.

Speedy Morman3591 days ago
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Kobe Bryant Unveils the Nike Kobe A.D.

Kobe Bryant has unveiled his first sneaker since retiring: the Nike Kobe A.D.

Speedy Morman3592 days ago
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John Legend Explains Why He's Voting For Hillary Clinton

We linked up with John Legend to discuss why he'll be voting for Hillary Clinton on election day.

Speedy Morman3605 days ago
sneakers

Watch Desiigner and Lil Yachty Have a Convo in Ad-Libs at BET Hip-Hop Awards

The Complex News team stopped by the Green Carpet at the 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards to catch up with Lil Yachty, Desiigner, Jeezy, DJ Khaled, and more.

Speedy Morman3649 days ago

Mothers of Eric Garner and Sandra Bland Talk About Their Children's Legacy

Complex News speaks with the "Mothers of the Movement" at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Speedy Morman3704 days ago
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Jerry Springer Addresses Racial Issues and Clinton Nomination at Democratic Convention

Complex News caught up with Jerry Springer at the Democratic National Convention to talk his support for Hillary Clinton and racial issues in the U.S.

Speedy Morman3704 days ago
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Bow Wow Opens Up About Contemplating Suicide, Groupies, and Baby Mama Drama

Bow Wow sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad of Vlad TV to talk everything from contemplating suicide, safely hooking up with women, and more.

Speedy Morman3712 days ago

Idris Elba On His Biggest Insecurities, Supporting Black Lives Matter, James Bond

Idris Elba talks James Bond, his biggest insecurities, to Black Lives Matter.

Speedy Morman3713 days ago
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How a High School Benchwarmer Scored an NBA Contract

Speedy links up with NBA legend Stephon Marbury, and goes to the NBA Draft to watch his dreams come true.

Speedy Morman3716 days ago

Nerlens Noel Hazes A Prospective Rookie

Speedy gets fitted for a custom draft day suit, and goes through a little rookie hazing from Nerlens Noel.

Speedy Morman3716 days ago
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Here's How NBA Rookies Score A Sneaker Deal

Speedy locks in a sneaker deal with And1, and links up with Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns to learn a lesson on giving back.

Speedy Morman3718 days ago
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Real Talk: How NBA Players Can Avoid Going Broke

Speedy gets some much-needed financial advice from rapper Redman, link up with Karl-Anthony Towns, and head to Roc Nation to meet Henry Ellenson and Caris Levert.

Speedy Morman3719 days ago
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Here's What Happens When a Regular Guy Attempts Demarcus Cousins' Workout

In this episode, Speedy locks in an agent, and goes through his first NBA-caliber workout with Demarcus Cousins.

Speedy Morman3720 days ago

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