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The 30 Best Lakers of All Time, Ranked
LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson are among the best players in Lakers history.
LaVar Ball Airs Out Former Laker Byron Scott
The head of the Big Baller Brand had some words for former Lakers coach Byron Scott.
The Worst NBA Coach Every Year Since Gregg Popovich's 1996 Debut
Since Gregg Popovich became the Spurs head coach in 1996, many NBA coaches have come and gone. These are the worst.
Michael Jordan Once Told Byron Scott He Was Going to Score 50 Points and Then Did It
Michael Jordan told Byron Scott he was going to score 50 points before a game in 1992 and followed through on it.
Report: Lakers Head Coach Byron Scott Has Been Fired
The Lakers just completed their worst season in franchise history at 17-65 under Scott.
Byron Scott on Why Nick Young Hasn't Been Playing: "He's Not Here With Us, Mentally"
Byron still says the decision "has everything to do with basketball."
The Lakers Have No Winners
The D'Angelo Russell fiasco caps off a season that brought more questions than answers.
Is Byron Scott Going to Spank the Lakers With a Belt?
Byron Scott says the darnest things.
Byron Scott Gave a Ridiculous Reason for Benching D'Angelo Russell Last Night
You can't be serious, Byron?
Byron Scott Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After He Appeared to Accept a Fight With a Troll
Another victim of Password1?
Lakers Head Coach Byron Scott Doesn't Want to See Kobe Bryant Dunk Again
Hopefully Kobe got it all out of his system.
Byron Scott Thinks the Lakers Are Playing Scared, Julius Randle and D'Angelo Russell Say Otherwise
The Lakers are just crawling to the end of the season at this point.
Lakers Head Coach Byron Scott Says He Hasn't Discussed Benching With D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle
Byron isn't going to win Coach of the Year with this approach.
Lakers Head Coach Byron Scott Benches D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle and They Can't Understand Why
The tank, er, roster change is on.
Lakers Head Coach Byron Scott Says Kobe Bryant Revealed His Plan to Retire in the Middle of a Game
At least he was the first to know.
Lakers Coach Byron Scott Is Not Going to Bench Kobe Bryant: “I Would Never, Never, Never Do That”
Never say never!