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Adele Praises Raygun, Calls Her Routine ‘the Best Thing’ She Saw at the Olympics After Breakdancer Defends Viral Performance
The 36-year-old left Paris without any medals but had Adele singing her praises from her concert in Germany.
Snoop Dogg Helps Ring in Breakdancing Competition at the 2024 Olympics; 'Raygun' and 'Nicka' Steal the Show
Japan's Ami won the b-girl breaking final, giving her home country another gold medal.
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels In-Person Performances
The singer announced he's tested positive for Covid-19, but what does that means for his scheduled SNL performance, or album release scheduled for this week?
Christopher Meloni Addresses Viral Butt Photo
You've seen the photo, now you get Christopher Meloni's reaction. Fittingly, all of these butt memes have been revived just in time for 'Organized Crime.'
People Are Excited About Breakdancing Becoming an Olympic Sport
It's safe to say that hip-hop has taken over the world. Per ESPN on Monday, breakdance battles will be a medal event during the 2024 Paris Games.
Explosion in Baltimore Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured
The Baltimore Fire Department said the explosion destroyed three homes and left one person dead. Others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
Large Explosion Reported in Lebanese Capital of Beirut, Over 100 Killed (UPDATE)
Though not much is known about the incident captured in dramatic footage, local media pointed to a blaze at a supposed fireworks warehouse as the alleged cause.
Playboi Carti Returns With Video for New Song "@ MEH"
'Whole Lotta Red' season in full swing?
John Mayer Addresses Jessica Simpson's Memoir: 'I've Heard Some Bits'
Simpson's 'Open Book' included some decidedly less-than-flattering insight on her relationship with Mayer.
China to Expel U.S. Journalists for ‘New York Times,’ ‘Wall Street Journal,’ and More From Working in Country
The announcement was made in an extended statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office.
G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Perplex Fans With Kissing Footage
Sometimes a Monday just crashes in much stronger than usual.
'Project Runway' Contestant Reminds World of Karlie Kloss' Marriage to a Kushner
Shouts to this guy for keeping it 1000 on national TV.
Peloton Responds to Criticism of Holiday Ad, Provides 3 Emails and Facebook Post Praising It
Dystopian advertising burns a lot of calories, right?
Kylie Jenner Files for 'Rise and Shine' Trademark
The meme-inspired trademark world welcomes its newest addition.
Explosive Device Detonated at Montana Elementary School Playground, No Injuries Reported
Authorities say the detonation was not preceded by a specific threat.
Promoter Reportedly Considering Legal Action Against Angry Bagel Guy for Ditching Fight (UPDATE)
The Angry Bagel Guy, or whatever his name is, allegedly cost promoters as much as $100,000 by backing out of a purported fight over the weekend in Atlantic City
Woman Bites Camel's Testicles During Truck Stop Encounter: 'The Camel Did Nothing Wrong'
The peaceful camel is not to blame for the bizarre incident, authorities said. A woman allegedly bites the testicles of a camel in an effort to escape.
Jimmy John's Customer Shares Harrowing Tale of Mistakenly Believing Sandwich Called Wife 'B*tch'
Be careful how you abbreviate "BLT with cheese."