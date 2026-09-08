Animated Series

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Carey Means.
Pop Culture

'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Star Carey Means Says He's Facing Homelessness: 'Please Help!!'

The voice actor, who played Frylock in the beloved animated series, says rising rent and medical setbacks have him and his wife struggling financially.

Alex Ocho106 days ago
Nathan Fillion in a blue jacket stands smiling in front of a backdrop with "Variety" and "Nintendo Switch" logos.
Pop Culture

Nathan Fillion Says ‘Firefly’ Animated Revival Is In Development

The cult sci-fi series could return as an animated show set between Firefly and Serenity, with fans encouraged to help spread the word online.

Mark Elibert186 days ago
Split image. Megan Thee Stallion in a leopard print outfit smiles on the left. On the right, an animated character with an afro and similar features is shown.
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Says Viral Clip Is Not From Her Upcoming Anime Series: ‘Everybody Relax'

The rapper is setting the record straight after alleged footage from her upcoming 'Hotties' anime series was screened at a recent convention.

Alex Ocho194 days ago

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