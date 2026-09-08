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Saitama can defeat almost any opponent with a single punch, but his real challenge is finding purpose after becoming unbeatable.Brendan Frederick
Zeno Robinson is one of the newest voices in the ‘Dragon Ball’ franchise, but he’s already using his voice to advocate for other Black voice actors in anime.Jameel Raeburn
adult swim is bringing the next installment of the 'Dragon Ball' universe to America. Here's what you need to know.Khal
Everyone should be familiar with the iconic dystopian anime feature. How much do you really know about your favorite anime film’s favorite film?Khal