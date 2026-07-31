Featured
Latest Stories
Serena Williams and Andy Murray Teaming Up for Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon
The high-profile duo will be among the 48 teams vying for the win at the historic tennis competition.
Andy Murray Has Exclusive Under Armour Sneakers for the US Open
Tennis' hottest player is heading to New York with fresh gear.
A Huge Beef Is Going on Between adidas and Under Armour at the U.S. Open
Under Armour athlete Andy Murray wears adidas at the U.S. Open.
adidas Fired a Shot at Under Armour Over Andy Murray's Sneakers
Let's keep it on wax.
Andy Murray Violates Bro Code, Announces Davis Cup Teammate Has a Side Chick During Interview
Andy Murray just ruined a relationship
adidas & Nike in Bidding War for Andy Murray
Now a two-time Grand Slam winner, tennis star Andy Murray is due for a big raise when he signs his next apparel deal.