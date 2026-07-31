Andy Murray

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Sports

Serena Williams and Andy Murray Teaming Up for Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon

The high-profile duo will be among the 48 teams vying for the win at the historic tennis competition.

Hannah Lifshutz2592 days ago
Under Armour Pursuit Andy Murray US Open Black Lede
Sneakers

Andy Murray Has Exclusive Under Armour Sneakers for the US Open

Tennis' hottest player is heading to New York with fresh gear.

Brandon Richard3634 days ago
Sneakers

A Huge Beef Is Going on Between adidas and Under Armour at the U.S. Open

Under Armour athlete Andy Murray wears adidas at the U.S. Open.

Amir Ismael3992 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas & Nike in Bidding War for Andy Murray

Now a two-time Grand Slam winner, tennis star Andy Murray is due for a big raise when he signs his next apparel deal.

Brandon Richard4364 days ago
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