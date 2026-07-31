Anderson Varejao

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Anderson Varejão Won’t Accept Championship Ring From Cavaliers

Anderson Varejão spent part of last season with the Cavaliers but reportedly says he won't accept a championship ring from Cleveland.

Gavin Evans3672 days ago
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Sports

Watch Anderson Varejão and Iman Shumpert Accidentally Kiss During Timeout

Anderson Varejão invaded Iman Shumpert's personal space last night.

Chris Yuscavage4123 days ago

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