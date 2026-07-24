Featured
Attendees and social media users have dubbed Miami’s Ultra Music Festival #FyreFestival2 after it experienced a logistical meltdown Friday night.tara mahadevan
Music
These Pictures Make the 2014 Ultra Music Festival Look Like the EDM Festival to Beat All EDM Festivals
Last night, we took a look at the growing battle in Miami between Miami Commissioner Marc Sarnoff and everyone who loves EDM and wants the Ultra Musickhrisd
We're not saying that Ultra has seen it's final days in Miami, but with the scandal bubbling around this year's festival, we'll be surprised with whatkhrisd
Last night was deadmau5's much-anticipated fill-in set for a hospitalized Avicii at the Ultra Music Festival 2014, and everyone's astonished. Seriouslkhrisd