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SXSW and Ultra Music Fest Fans Not Thrilled About Lack of Coronavirus Refund Offers

Instead, attendees have been informed that their passes can be used for future editions.

Trace William Cowen2328 days ago
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Music

Listen to OMI's New Song "Hula Hoop"

OMI’s follow-up to "Cheerleader" is here.

jessielmorris3984 days ago
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Music

Watch the Ultra Japan 2014 Live Stream

2014 finds the Ultra Music Festival continuing to expand; the first edition of Ultra Japan kicks off right now in Tokyo, and is bringing some of EDM's finest to Japan for their debut. Better yet, if you're really suffering from FOMO, they're providing a livestream of this festival today and tomorrow to the Internets. You can check out today's scheduled lineup below, and turn up to the stream up above.

khrisd4320 days ago
ultra europe hashtag 2014
Music

Watch the Ultra Europe 2014 Live Stream

Stuck indoors for some odd reasons on a beautiful summer weekend? Don't fret, we've got you covered. Ultra Europe is going down right now in Croatia, and they have some pretty ill DJs going down. And all you have to do is check out the fire nine-hour live stream up above.

khrisd4396 days ago
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Music

The Ultra Music Festival Will Stay in Miami After 4-1 Commission Vote

Today Ultra was happy to announce that the Ultra Music Festival will remain in Miami after the City of Miami Commission voted 4-1 to keep Ultra in Mia

khrisd4475 days ago
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Download Bro Safari's Full 2014 Ultra Music Festival Set

Today's Internets are a different place and you can't trust everything you see and or read. If you were looking for or thought you already found Bro Safari's 2014 Ultra mix, you might be mistaken. Earlier today the Animal House leader uploaded his full hour set with MC Sharpness to SoundCloud for free download and cleared up a confused situation.

jakel4479 days ago
ultra music festival 2013
Music

The Battle for Miami Heats Up

We're barely two weeks removed from the 2014 edition of the Ultra Music Festival, but the battle over whether this storied EDM event will spend its 17

khrisd4491 days ago
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Music

Ultra Attendee Found Dead in a Car Parked Near Festival Over the Weekend

The Miami New Times is reporting that a 21-year-old male by the name of Adonis Escoto was found dead in a vehicle parked near the Ultra Music Festival

khrisd4498 days ago
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Music

Stream Tiesto's Ultra Music Festival 2014 Set

When we weren't worrying about the future of Ultra due to the trampling of a security guard, we were actually trying to enjoy the sets being played. T

khrisd4499 days ago
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Music

Ultra Announces Ultra Music Festival 2015 Dates

At the end of last night's Ultra live stream, the dates for the 2015 Ultra Music Festival were announced. And while we imagine most EDM lovers are get

khrisd4500 days ago
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Ultra Has Issued a Statement on the Security Guard Trampling Situation Friday Night

One of the worst stories to come out of the Ultra Music Festival this year was the situation involving the stampede and trampling of CSC security guard Erica Mack, who was run over by gatecrashers trying to get into the festival on Friday night. With the mayor and other Miami city leaders looking to put an end to the EDM festival, Ultra has released a statement regarding this incident...

khrisd4500 days ago
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Music

Download Dillon Francis' Ultra Music Festival 2014 Set

Dillon Francis FTW, basically. He touched down at Ultra this weekend and set the stage on FIRE with his hour-long set. He gets things going with a heatrock he produced alongside Mercer, his DJ Snake collaboration "Get Low," and a number of other bangers. At one point he's even joined on stage by Martin Garrix to drop their collaboration. You can check out a Vine of that below, and stream/download Dillon's set right now.

khrisd4500 days ago
ultra live 2014
Music

Stream the Ultra Music Festival 2014

It's that time again: the 2014 Ultra Music Festival is underway, and if you couldn't make it down to beautiful Miami, Florida, don't fret; Ultra Live

khrisd4500 days ago
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Music

Download Kaskade's Ultra Music Festival 2014 Set

And just like that, the first trickles of official Ultra Music Festival sets from 2014 are going to be hitting us. Kaskade's always an early uploader, and this year is no different. If you couldn't make it to Miami, or check out the live stream, don't fret; Kaskade's posted his UMF set for you. As per usual, he's cooked up a number of mash ups that are special for UMF 2014, as well as a number of his own originals and remixes of his material. Big tunes all about. Enjoy this one.

khrisd4501 days ago

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