Once again, for those at the back: UK R&B is NOT dead. It’s still alive, still thriving, and continues to grow year on year, with promising new artists popping.Nathan Miller
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We spoke with celebrity stylist Chris Horan about working with Charli XCX, plus-size styling with Barbie Ferriera, and getting his career started at age 19.Alessandra Maldonado
Fans are speculating that Season 3 of HBO's 'Euphoria' won't return until 2024. Here is why it might be a long time before the hit HBO show returns to our TVs.Karla Rodriguez
Congratulations! You've survived a hectic second season of HBO's hit series 'Euphoria'. Here is our ranking of 'Euphoria' Season 2 episodes, from worst to best.William Goodman