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Latest Stories

FTR Retains AEW World Tag Team Championship
Sports

Inside FTR’s Brutal AEW Dynasty Win Over Copeland And Cage

Blood, chaos, and a hometown heartbreak: how FTR used every weapon, every trick, and a little help from Stokely Hathaway to keep the AEW tag titles in Vancouver.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
The Infantry manager Shane Taylor throws The Rizzler to the ground.
Sports

The Rizzler Gets Thrown Down During Wild AEW Revolution Match

Wayne Brady was also unexpectedly involved in this tag team match at 'AEW Revolution Zero Hour.'

Jose Martinez123 days ago
AEW Wrestlers Stage a Walkout Over Creative Differences with Tony Khan
Sports

AEW Wrestlers Walk Out Before ‘Collision’ Over Match-Time Dispute

Tegan Nox and Miranda Alize walked out of the building just minutes before they were scheduled to face off against Anna Jay and Tay Conti.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
AEW Announces Pay-Per-View Partnership With HBO Max
Sports

AEW Announces Pay-Per-View Partnership With HBO Max

The first event will air Sept. 20 from the Scotiabank Arena in Canada.

Bernadette Giacomazzo315 days ago
Sports

CM Punk Returns to WWE in Surprise Survivor Series Appearance

The wrestling superstar was released from AEW in September following a backstage brawl.

Jade Gomez964 days ago
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Sports

CM Punk Fired From AEW Following Backstage Confrontation With Jack Perry

In an explosive fight before the company's All In pay-per-view in London, things reportedly turned violent between the two wrestlers.

Jade Gomez1049 days ago

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