‘Views From The 6’ isn’t the only record you should be excited about.Aaron Zorgel
Featured
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Meet Lexa Gates, a 23-year-old rapper and singer from Queens who went viral for locking herself in a box after dropping a must-listen album.Eric Skelton
Pop Culture
'You Hate Me Because I’m Great': Trevante Rhodes Talks 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and His Future
'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' star Trevante Rhodes talks his 2018 triptych of films, the importance of this story, and his plans for the future.Khal