Alice Glass

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Latest Stories

Alice Glass of Crystal Castles
Music

Alice Glass Responds to Ethan Kath's Defamation Lawsuit

Glass says she will swear under oath that the allegations are true.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3124 days ago
Music

Here's Alice Glass' New Solo Track "Stillbirth"

Alice Glass shares first solo single following her departure from Crystal Castles last year titled "Stillbirth."

jessielmorris4019 days ago

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