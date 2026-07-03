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Drake at a basketball game, wearing a black leather jacket, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Anthony Fantano Wasn't Impressed by Drake's 'Iceman'

The popular music critic and internet personality had some harsh words for Drizzy's new album.

Joe Price59 days ago
Tank on the left is wearing a sparkling black jacket, and Chris Brown on the right is in a pink cardigan and cap.
Music

Tank Slams Pitchfork for Giving Chris Brown’s New Album 1.3 Out of 10, Calling it 'Piece of Sh*t'

The R&B singer accused critics of disguising hate as opinion.

Mark Elibert66 days ago

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