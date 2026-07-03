Alanis Morissette

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ciara and derek jeter are pictured
Music

Watch Ciara Find Out She’s Related to Derek Jeter: 'A Dream Come True'

Ciara and Alanis Morissette both appeared on a new episode of PBS' 'Finding Your Roots.'

Trace William Cowen927 days ago
Rage Against the Machine
Music

Rage Against the Machine, Denzel Curry, Halsey, Freddie Gibbs to Play Festival D’été de Québec 2022

Québec City's Festival D’été de Québec announces its 2022 lineup featuring performances by Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5, Denzel Curry, and more.

Bianca Thompson1481 days ago
The Weeknd arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Music

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and More Participating in Ukraine Social Media Rally That Aims to Raise Billions in Aid

Stand Up for Ukraine aims to raise funds to help people displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pharrell, U2, and more will join the social media rally.

Brenton Blanchet1572 days ago
alanis
Music

Alanis Morissette Says 'Jagged' Doc Includes 'Facts That Are Simply Not True' (UPDATE)

In the film, which premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, Morissette reportedly speaks on multiple alleged instances of rape.

Brenton Blanchet1769 days ago

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