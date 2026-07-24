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Young Thug
Music

Young Thug's 'Slime Language' Compilation Project Is Here

The 15-track project includes appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Jacquees, Lil Baby, Gunna, and more. Thugger dropped the compilation Thursday night in celebration of his 27th birthday.

Joshua Espinoza2900 days ago
Young Thug
Music

Young Thug Unveils 'Slime Language' Tracklist f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Jacquees, and More (UPDATE)

Thugger shared the album's 15-song tracklist via social media Wednesday night. The feature-heavy album is expected to drop on Thursday.

Joshua Espinoza2901 days ago

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