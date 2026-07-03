Adidas Yeezy 450

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Adidas Yeezy 450 'Stone Flax' Lateral
Sneakers

First Look at the 'Stone Flax' Adidas Yeezy 450

A new 'Stone Flax' colorway of the Adidas Yeezy 450 sneaker is reportedly releasing in October 2022. Click here for a first look at the shoe.

Victor Deng1419 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 450 'Utility Black' H03665 Lateral
Sneakers

'Utility Black' Adidas Yeezy 450 Releases Next Week

The new 'Utility Black' Adidas Yeezy 450 colorway is releasing on Yeezy Day in August 2022. Click here for the sneaker's official release details.

Victor Deng1450 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 450 'Sulfur' HP5426 Lateral
Sneakers

'Sulfur' Adidas Yeezy 450 Is Dropping This Weekend

The popular Adidas Yeezy 450 has been confirmed to be dropping in an all-yellow 'Sulfur' colorway in May 2022. Click here for the official release info.

Victor Deng1536 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 450 'Cinder' GX9662 Lateral
Sneakers

'Cinder' Adidas Yeezy 450 Is Releasing This Week

A new 'Cinder' makeup of the Adidas Yeezy 450 is slated to release in March 2022. Click here for a first look at the style and the accompanying info.

Victor Deng1579 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 450 'Dark Slate' GY5386 Lateral
Sneakers

'Dark Slate' Adidas Yeezy 450s Are Restocking Soon

Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy 450 is set to release in a black-based 'Dark Slate' colorway in June 2021. Click for a detailed look and release information.

Brandon Richard1675 days ago
Advertisement
Adidas Yeezy 450 'Resin' GY4110 Lateral
Sneakers

'Resin' Adidas Yeezy 450s Are Dropping Tomorrow

A new 'Resin' colorway of the Adidas Yeezy 450 shoe is officially dropping in December 2021. Check here for an official look and add info about the drop.

Victor Deng1675 days ago
2021_MID_YEAR_BEST_SNEAKERS_LEAD
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers of 2021 (So Far)

From the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 to Travis Scott's Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki”, these are Complex’s 2021 picks for the best sneakers of the year (so far).

Zac Dubasik1851 days ago
Best New Sneaker Designs So Far
Sneakers

The Best New Sneaker Designs of 2021 (So Far)

From additions to the Yeezy line with the 450, to Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant signatures, these are the best new sneaker designs of the year, so far.

Brendan Dunne1857 days ago
Kanye West Yeezy
Sneakers

All the Adidas Yeezys Reportedly Releasing in May and June

A total of eighteen Adidas Yeezys are reportedly releasing throughout May and June 2021. These are the release dates for all the rumored upcoming Yeezys.

Victor Deng1908 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App