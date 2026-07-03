Adidas Y3

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Adidas Y3 Runner 4D 2 Release Date CG6607 Profile
Sneakers

Adidas Y-3 Unveils a New Version of Its 4D Printed Running Shoe

Fashionable and functional, the latest version of the Adidas Y-3 Runner 4D features Primeknit construction, a corded lockdown support system and 4D printed midsole.

Brandon Richard2875 days ago
Adidas Y 3 BYW Bball BC0338 (Pair)
Sneakers

Adidas and Y-3 Are Dropping Another $450 Basketball Shoe

Adidas and Y-3 are releasing another colorway of the pricey BYW Bball silhouette in black and red. The neoprene and suede upper was originally debuted as a part of a collection with NBA superstar James Harden.

Mike DeStefano2896 days ago
Adidas Y 3 Runner 4D AQ0357 2
Sneakers

Y-3's 4D Runner Releases This Week

An official release date for the Adidas Y-3 Runner 4D.

Mike DeStefano3068 days ago
Y 3 4D Futurecraft
Sneakers

Adidas Y-3 Debuts its Own Futurecraft Sneaker

Y-3 unveiled a version of the Futurecraft 4D sneaker at Paris Fashion Week.

Mike DeStefano3098 days ago
Y 3 JH Boost Black/Off White
Sneakers

Y-3 Debuts James Harden's Sneaker During Its Fall/Winter 2018 Runway Show

Y-3 debuted James Harden's JH Boost sneaker at its Fall/Winter 2018 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Mike DeStefano3098 days ago
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James Harden
Sneakers

James Harden's Adidas Y3 Boost Sneaker Debuts This Weekend

First look at the Y-3 JH Boost.

Brandon Richard3103 days ago
Adidas Y3 Stan Zip Triple Black Release Date Profile
Sneakers

Adidas' Best Selling Sneaker Gets a Stylish Makeover

The Adidas Y3 Stan Smith Zip is available in "Triple Black" for $320.

Brandon Richard3299 days ago
Adidas Y3 Futurecraft 4D
Sneakers

Adidas Brings Futurecraft 4D Printed Soles to Stylish Y3 Sneakers

Adidas Brings Futurecraft 4D Printed Soles to Stylish Y3 Sneakers.

Brandon Richard3306 days ago
Adidas Y 3 Spring/Summer 2018 Collection Preview
Sneakers

Adidas Y-3 Unveils Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

Adidas previews the upcoming Y-3 Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

Amir Ismael3308 days ago
Adidas Ryo High Black
Sneakers

See All Adidas' Upcoming Y-3 Sneakers Here

Pre-orders for Adidas Y-3's Fall/Winter 2017 sneakers are up now.

Brendan Dunne3341 days ago
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Adidas Y3 Sport Evasion High Ultra Boost Detail
Sneakers

This Is the Weirdest Adidas Ultra Boost Yet

Adidas' Y-3 range adds an extremely unique twist to the Ultra Boost.

Brandon Richard3415 days ago
Adidas Y3 Pure Boost Triple Black
Sneakers

Adidas' Next 'Triple Black' Sneakers

'Triple Black' Adidas sneakers spotted at Y-3's Fall/Winter show.

Brendan Dunne3455 days ago
Adidas Y3 Pureboost White BY8955 Profile
Sneakers

Y-3 Has New Boost Sneakers for 2017

Adidas Y-3 Pureboosts return in 2017 via a clean white colorway releasing in March.

Brendan Dunne3477 days ago
Sneakers

Adidas' Latest $400 Sneaker

A new pair of adidas Y-3 Qasas just released.

Brendan Dunne3642 days ago
adidas Y3 Qasa High Vista Grey
Sneakers

Y-3's Qasa High Is Still Going Strong

"Vista Grey" featured on the latest release.

Brandon Richard3656 days ago
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Sneakers

Check Out the Impossible to Miss adidas Y-3 Kyujo Low

adidas Y-3 presents the Kyujo Low in a bold, all-orange colorway for the summer.

Brandon Richard3659 days ago
Y 3 Kyujo Low Orange (1)
Sneakers

Impossible To Miss This adidas Y-3 Kyujo Low

An eye-catching new colorway arrives.

Brandon Richard3660 days ago

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