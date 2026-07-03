Adidas Anthony Edwards 3

The Adidas Anthony Edwards 3, also known as the AE3, is the third signature basketball shoe for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, expected to release in fall 2026 for $130.

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Adidas Anthony Edwards 3
Sneakers

Is This the Adidas Anthony Edwards 3?

A sample of an unreleased Adidas Anthony Edwards sneaker surfaces.

Victor Deng81 days ago

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