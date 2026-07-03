Adidas Skateboarding

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Adidas Tyshawn I
Sneakers

Tyshawn Jones and Adidas to Open a Pop-Up Shop in New York City This Week

The Bronx News pop-up includes an exclusive release of the Adidas Tyshawn II.

Victor Deng410 days ago
A single grey Dime sneaker with distinctive perforations and a chunky brown sole, displayed against a plain background
Sneakers

Dime’s Dropping An Adidas ADI2000 Skate Shoe This Weekend

The sneaker will go live April 27 at 11am EST.

Andrew Luecke813 days ago
Fucking Awesome x Adidas Experiment 01 Pair
Sneakers

Adidas Reveals New Collab With Fucking Awesome

A new pair of Fucking Awesome x Adidas Experiment 01 and Experiment 02 styles are releasing in August 2022. Grab an official look at the collab here.

Victor Deng1451 days ago
Adidas Puig Indoor Front
Sneakers

Lucas Puig's New Adidas Shoe Debuts Tomorrow

Lucas Puig is releasing a new version of his third Adidas signature shoe, the Puig Indoor, in July 2022. Click here for the official release info.

Victor Deng1471 days ago
Adidas Adimatic by Jamal Smith
Sneakers

Adidas Is Dropping a New Skate Sneaker for Jamal Smith Soon

Adidas Skateboarding and team rider Jamal Smith have updated the classic Adimatic skateboarding shoe for its latest collab that's dropping in May 2022.

Victor Deng1534 days ago
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Jason Dill x Adidas Skateboarding Samba GZ4730 Lateral
Sneakers

Jason Dill's First Adidas Collab Is Returning Soon

Adidas Skateboarding pro team rider Jason Dill's Samba collab from 2019 is returning in April 2022. Click here for a detailed look and the release info.

Victor Deng1566 days ago
Blondey McCoy x Adidas Collection
Sneakers

Adidas Teams Up With Blondey McCoy For New Collection

Adidas taps team rider Blondey McCoy for a new footwear and apparel collection dropping in April 2022. Click here to learn more about the capsule.

Victor Deng1572 days ago
Adidas Superstar ADV Kader Sylla Pair
Sneakers

Kader Sylla Gets His Own Adidas Superstar

Pro skater Kader Sylla is releasing his own Adidas Superstar ADV colorway in March 2022. Click here for a detailed look and the shoe's release info.

Victor Deng1601 days ago
Mark Gonzales x Adidas Skateboarding Superstar 'Shmoo' Pair
Sneakers

Mark Gonzales Adds 'Shmoo' Birds to His Adidas Superstar Collab

Mark Gonzales applies his signature 'Shmoo' birds to his new Adidas Skateboarding Superstar collab. Find the release info of his latest project here.

Victor Deng1748 days ago
Adidas Busenitz Indoor Super
Sneakers

Dennis Busenitz and Adidas Celebrate 15-Year Anniversary With New Shoe

Adidas Skateboarding celebrates the 15-year anniversary of signing Dennis Busenitz by debuting the new Busenitz Indoor Super model in August 2021.

Victor Deng1814 days ago
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Yeezy Gap Black Puffy Jacket
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Yeezy Gap, Sacai x Kaws, Off-White x Katsu, Adidas Skateboarding, and More

Yeezy Gap, Sacai x Kaws, Adidas Skateboarding x Tyshawn Jones, Off-White x Katsu, and more great style releases are featured in this weekly round-up.

Lei Takanashi1830 days ago
Stray Rats Spring/Summer 2021
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace, Stray Rats, Reese Cooper, Arc'teryx, and More

Palace, Stray Rats, Reese Cooper, Fila, 4Hunnid, Suspended Animation, and Arc'teryx are the brands highlighted in the guide to this week's best style releases.

Lei Takanashi1886 days ago
Adidas Gazelle ADV by Nora Pair
Sneakers

Adidas Skateboarding Celebrates International Women's Day With This Collab

Adidas Skateboarding celebrates 2021 International Women's Day by announcing its dual-collab with female pro skaters Nora Vasconcellos and Maité Steenhoudt.

Victor Deng1958 days ago
Adidas Forum 84 ADV White Pair
Sneakers

More Adidas Forum 84 ADVs Are Dropping Soon

Two new Adidas Forum 84 ADV styles are releasing in March 2021. Click here for the official release details and a closer look at the new styles.

Victor Deng1965 days ago

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