Adidas Originals Torsion Allegra

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adidas Originals Torsion Allegra "Burgundy"

Tonal take from the Three Stripes.

Jonathan Sawyer4642 days ago
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adidas Originals "Tonal Runner" Pack

Tech Super x Torsion Allegra.

Jonathan Sawyer4722 days ago
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adidas Originals Torsion Allegra - Fall/Winter 2013

Originally introduced in 1993, the classics adidas Originals Torsion Allegra is being revisited for the Fall/Winter 2013 Collection.

Brandon Richard4756 days ago
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adidas Originals Torsion Allegra "Forest"

Three Stripes forest footwear.

Jonathan Sawyer4785 days ago
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adidas Originals Torsion Allegra "Running White/Yellow"

Another spring color option.

Jonathan Sawyer4869 days ago
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adidas Originals Torsion Allegra - Running White/Yellow

adidas Originals continues the Torsion Allegra releases with this all new colorway for the ladies.

Sole Collector4871 days ago
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adidas Originals Torsion Allegra X - Vivid Pink/Turquoise

adidas Originals introduces yet another spring ready colorway for the Torsion Allegra X.

Sole Collector4875 days ago
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adidas Originals Torsion Allegra X - Vivid Yellow/Sunshine

We continue to see all kinds of energy put behind the all new Torsion Allegra X with yet another vibrant colorway of the classic runner expected to hit soon.

Sole Collector4880 days ago
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adidas Originals Torsion Allegra - Infrared/Black

The return of the Torsion Allegra by adidas Originals continues with this energetic Infrared/Black colorway.

Sole Collector4896 days ago
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adidas Originals Torsion Allegra - Infrared

adidas Originals unveils another colorway of the upcoming Torsion Allegra, placing an eyecatching "Infrared" hue center stage.

Sole Collector4951 days ago

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