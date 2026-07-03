Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4? Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor? The Complex staff gives their top five picks for the best sneakers of 2025.Victor Deng
Featured
From the 'Georgetown' Air Jordan 1 High '85 to the 'Halloween' Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.Mike DeStefano
From the 'Georgetown' Air Jordan 1 High '85 to the 'Halloween' Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.Mike DeStefano
A handful of Adidas styles are available on Complex now.Victor Deng