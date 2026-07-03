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Travis Hunter Adidas Endorsement
Sneakers

Travis Hunter Signs Endorsement Deal with Adidas

An exclusive interview with Heisman frontrunner Travis Hunter.

Ben Felderstein583 days ago
Left: Victoria Justice in an elegant white dress at the People's Choice Awards. Right: Kehlani and YG smiling on a boat, with Kehlani in a red bikini top
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Thanks NFL Player Sean Murphy-Bunting After Video Shows Him Carrying Her Out of Nashville Bar

Althoff shared a picture with the Arizona Cardinals cornerback after they both went to Barstool Sports Bar over the weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams739 days ago
Kith x Adidas Soccer 'USA' Collection
Sneakers

Ronnie Fieg Teases Patriotic Collection With Adidas Soccer

Ronnie Fieg teased an upcoming U.S.A.-themed collaboration with Adidas Soccer.

Mike DeStefano2966 days ago
Adidas Adizero 5 Star 7.0 Emoji Cleats Pack
Sneakers

Adidas Put Your Favorite Emojis All Over These Football Cleats

The "AdiMoji Pack" brings popular text icons to your gameday footwear.

Brandon Richard3053 days ago
Pharrell Speedfactory AM4MN Football Cleat
Sneakers

Pharrell's Adidas Cleats Promote Liberty and Justice

Pharrell gives a look at his special design of the Adidas AM4MN football cleat.

Mike DeStefano3088 days ago
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Alvin Kamara Christmas Adidas Cleats On Foot
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Alvin Kamara Fined for Playing in Christmas-Themed Adidas Cleats

New Orleans Saints rookie forced to pay $6,000 for wearing festive cleats during game.

Brandon Richard3122 days ago
Adida Football Christmas Stocking Cleats (1)
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Adidas' Christmas Cleats Look Like Actual Stockings

Adidas' football athletes have the most appropriate custom cleats for this week's Christmas games.

Brandon Richard3129 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner Cleats
Sneakers

What the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner Looks Like as a Cleat

Minnesota's Xavier Rhodes now has Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner cleats courtesy of Mache.

Brandon Richard3135 days ago
Adidas Call of Duty Cleats
Sneakers

Adidas and Activision Team Up for 'Call of Duty' Cleat Packs

Celebrating Veteran's Day and the upcoming launch of Call of Duty: World War II, Adidas and Activision issue custom cleat packs to NFL athletes.

Brandon Richard3179 days ago
Adidas Freak Von Miller Halloween Cleats Front
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Adidas Dressed Up Football Cleats for Halloween

Halloween Adidas Cleats for Von Miller, Dak Prescott, DeAndre Hopkins, Josh Norman and Landon Collins.

Brandon Richard3184 days ago
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Adidas Freak Cleats Von Miller Year of the Rooster 2
Sneakers

Adidas Gave Von Miller, Josh Norman and Landon Collins Wild Custom Cleats

Adidas created the craziest custom cleats you'll ever see for three of its biggest football stars.

Brandon Richard3191 days ago
JuJu Smith Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Dragon Ball Z Cleats to Match His Touchdown Celebration

JuJu Smith-Schuster used a Goku-inspired celebration in the endzone, so Adidas made him Dragon Ball Z cleats.

Brandon Richard3205 days ago
Adidas Spiked Cleats (4)
Sneakers

Adidas Football Stars Are Wearing Spiked Cleats

Stars like Von Miller, Dak Prescott, Josh Norman and Marcus Peters will wear spiked Louboutin-style Adidas cleats.

Brandon Richard3219 days ago
Marcus Peters Adidas Liberty Justice Cleats
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Pharrell Helps Adidas Football Athletes Send a Message on the Field

Adidas athletes like Marcus Peters have custom 'Liberty & Justice for All' cleats by Pharrell Williams.

Brandon Richard3235 days ago
Adidas Football
Sneakers

Adidas Takes a Shot at Nike's Football Uniforms for Arizona

Adidas Takes a Shot Nike's Football Uniforms for Arizona.

Brandon Richard3304 days ago
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