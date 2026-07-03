Donovan Mitchell & the designer of his new Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 sneaker break down the shoe. Here's the release info & details on the Spider-Man pair.Ben Felderstein
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This weeks sneaker release dates include the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4 and 'Coming to America' collaboration of the Air Zoom Freak 1.Mike DeStefano
This weeks sneaker release dates include the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4 and 'Coming to America' collaboration of the Air Zoom Freak 1.Mike DeStefano
Release dates for Air Jordans releasing in 2017.Brendan Dunne