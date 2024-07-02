A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Via Nike

This week's sneaker release lineup is more tame than usual, most likely due to the Fourth of July celebrations happening this week.



Despite that, there are still plenty of options hitting stores, including Nike's deep "Blueprint" pack, the introduction of Donovan Mitchell's new Adidas signature model, and a pair of Kith-exclusive New Balance sneakers.

Grab a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.

