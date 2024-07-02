A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases
Featuring the Nike 'Blueprint' pack, Kith-exclusive New Balances, and more.
This week's sneaker release lineup is more tame than usual, most likely due to the Fourth of July celebrations happening this week.
Despite that, there are still plenty of options hitting stores, including Nike's deep "Blueprint" pack, the introduction of Donovan Mitchell's new Adidas signature model, and a pair of Kith-exclusive New Balance sneakers.
Grab a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy