A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Featuring the Nike 'Blueprint' pack, Kith-exclusive New Balances, and more.

Jul 02, 2024
Via Nike

This week's sneaker release lineup is more tame than usual, most likely due to the Fourth of July celebrations happening this week.

Despite that, there are still plenty of options hitting stores, including Nike's deep "Blueprint" pack, the introduction of Donovan Mitchell's new Adidas signature model, and a pair of Kith-exclusive New Balance sneakers.

Grab a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.

Via Nike

Nike 'Blueprint' Collection

Via Nike

Price: $140 - $285
When: Wednesday, July 3 at 10 a.m
Where: StockX, Nike and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is dropping its 13-shoe "Blueprint" pack this week ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer, and featured in the range are many of the brand's best Air-cushioned silhouettes. The pack includes a new colorway of the G.T. Hustle 3 basketball shoe, the Victory 2 track spikes, the Alphafly 3 marathon shoe, and more.

Kith-Exclusive New Balance 1300 & 580

Via Kith

Price: $TBD
When: Thursday, July 4 at 10 a.m
Where: StockX for 1300 & 580
What You Need to Know: Kith celebrates the opening of its new store in Malibu, California, with this New Balance project. The color schemes of the 1300 and 580 styles shown above are designed to mirror the aesthetic of the Kith Malibu store.

Adidas D.O.N. Issue 6

Via Adidas

Price: $120
When: Friday, July 5 at 10 a.m
Where: Adidas and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell's sixth Adidas signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue 6, will make its retail debut this week in a series of iterations. One of the versions is a multi-colored pair pictured here. The shoe features a low-cut upper and is paired with responsive Lightstrike cushioning for the midsole.

