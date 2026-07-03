Relapse

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Latest Stories

Natasha Lyonne in a sparkly silver dress at an event. The background is blurred with people in formal attire.
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne Says She Relapsed After Years of Sobriety: 'Recovery Is a Lifelong Process'

"Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone," the 46-year-old actress wrote on social media.

Alex Ocho172 days ago
Eminem performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center
Music

Eminem on His Near-Fatal Overdose: 'It Took a Long Time for My Brain to Start Working Again'

Em addressed his addiction struggles during a conversation with Paul Rosenberg. "I thought you might have some permanent problems," his manager said.

Joshua Espinoza1408 days ago
Amanda Bynes spotted in Hollywood in 2015
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Doubles Down on Claims That Her Husband Relapsed on Crack

Less than 24 hours after accusing her fiancé of relapsing on crack cocaine, Amanda Bynes took to social media on Friday to double down on her claims.

Brad Callas1538 days ago
miley
Music

Miley Cyrus Talks Liam Hemsworth Divorce With Joe Rogan: 'It Felt Like a Relapse Every Time I'd Go Back'

Miley Cyrus says the "very public divorce" was mostly difficult due to how various news outlets attempted to toss blame without proper context.

Trace William Cowen2143 days ago
Kurupt performs during the official unveiling of City Of Los Angeles' Obama Boulevard
Music

Kurupt Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After Alcohol Relapse

Kurupt drank so much that he fell ill and had to seek medical treatment.

Xavier Hamilton2498 days ago
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Lil Xan
Music

Lil Xan Reveals He Recently Relapsed But Remains Focused on Sobriety

Near the end of 2018, Lil Xan let his fans know he was heading to rehab.

Joe Price2575 days ago
Gordon of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins
Sports

Patriots Reportedly Created a Security Plan to Keep Josh Gordon From Relapsing

Josh Gordon's drug issues has hampered him throughout his professional football career.

Xavier Hamilton2762 days ago

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