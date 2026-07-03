Latest Stories
Natasha Lyonne Says She Relapsed After Years of Sobriety: 'Recovery Is a Lifelong Process'
"Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone," the 46-year-old actress wrote on social media.
Eminem on His Near-Fatal Overdose: 'It Took a Long Time for My Brain to Start Working Again'
Em addressed his addiction struggles during a conversation with Paul Rosenberg. "I thought you might have some permanent problems," his manager said.
Amanda Bynes Doubles Down on Claims That Her Husband Relapsed on Crack
Less than 24 hours after accusing her fiancé of relapsing on crack cocaine, Amanda Bynes took to social media on Friday to double down on her claims.
Miley Cyrus Talks Liam Hemsworth Divorce With Joe Rogan: 'It Felt Like a Relapse Every Time I'd Go Back'
Miley Cyrus says the "very public divorce" was mostly difficult due to how various news outlets attempted to toss blame without proper context.
Kurupt Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After Alcohol Relapse
Kurupt drank so much that he fell ill and had to seek medical treatment.
Lil Xan Reveals He Recently Relapsed But Remains Focused on Sobriety
Near the end of 2018, Lil Xan let his fans know he was heading to rehab.
Patriots Reportedly Created a Security Plan to Keep Josh Gordon From Relapsing
Josh Gordon's drug issues has hampered him throughout his professional football career.