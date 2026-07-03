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Sainté
Music

Premiere: Sainté Calls On A2 & Knucks For "Summer Is Blue" Ahead Of Upcoming EP

His debut single only dropped in late 2019, but the 22-year-old is already gathering some serious pace; and all this after going semi-pro as a basketball player

James Keith1758 days ago

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