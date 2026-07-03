808INK

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808Ink "3 Piece Suit"
Music

808INK's "3 Piece Suit" Has Future Classic Written All Over It

With a boisterous, old school looking video that'll take you right back to the days of waiting endlessly for your favourite video to come on MTV.

James Keith2938 days ago
808
Music

Premiere: 808INK Are "Flexing" In New Video

The rising rap duo from London share brilliant new music in the form of "Flexing".

Tobi Oke3207 days ago
Music

Watch 808INK's Video For "Suede Jaw"

Get properly acquainted with the forward-thinking rap duo.

Tobi Oke3818 days ago

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